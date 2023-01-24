Kane and Mbappe unlock new milestones in their careers

Kane helped his team to get back in the top four race while Mbappe helped his French club to achieve a 7-0 aggregate win against Pays de Cassel.

Kane equals Jimmy Greaves' scoring record

Harry Kane is arguably the best forward that England has ever had no wonder he never ceases to amaze when given an opportunity to represent his club and country.

Kane has now equaled Jimmy Greaves' scoring record of 266 goals for Spurs after netting a goal against Fulham on January 23, 2023, in the EPL.

Greaves played a total of 321 games for Tottenham and scored 220 goals for the club in the top flight minus the other competitions like Carabao and other competitions.

It has taken 300 appearances for Spurs to achieve the milestone although he has only scored 199 Premier League goals minus the other competitions.

Mbappe scores five for PSG

Kylian Mbappe scored a record five goals for PSG against Pays de Cassel in the Coupe de France tournament.

Mbappe has become the first player in the history of the PSG football club to score 5 goals in a single match for the French giants.

Mbappe is only 24 years old but he has defied all odds to break records in a team that has Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr.