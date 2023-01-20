ADVERTISEMENT
FKF PL

Gor Mahia face struggling Vihiga Bullets

Festus Chuma
K’Ogalo managed to ease pressure in their last game, and they are now playing to maintain that momentum.

Benson Omalla celebrating a goal in a past FKF Premier League match (Photo credit: FKFPL)
Benson Omalla celebrating a goal in a past FKF Premier League match (Photo credit: FKFPL)

Gor Mahia will be out to continue with their steady run in their FKF Premier League campaign when they face Vihiga Bullets at Bukhungu Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

After being held to a goalless draw by Sofapaka in their last outing, the record Kenyan Premier League champions would want to avoid dropping points again to remain within a shouting distance of league leaders Nzoia Sugar.

Also, after laboring to a 1-0 slender win over Kakamega Homeboyz on Saturday, K'Ogalo needs to be more convincing in their upcoming games.

Gor Mahia is placed 8th on the FKF Premier League table, just four points behind Nzoia Sugar FC.

Gor Mahia should take the Vihiga Bullets match as a must-win encounter to create momentum in their fight to go top of the league table.

No Gor-Mahia player is suspended for the match. The club coach Jonathan McKinstry would want improved efficiency in attack from his team, which has several chances to claim a win over Vihiga Bullets.

Benson Omalla was wasteful on goal in the club's last game against Sofapaka , and a deeper look at his stats raises questions about his ability in his previous two games.

Gor Mahia midfielder Nicholas Ochieng in action (Photo credit: Sofapaka FC Facebook page)
Gor Mahia midfielder Nicholas Ochieng in action (Photo credit: Sofapaka FC Facebook page)

Vihiga Bullets are 17th on the table, but they have played fewer games due to the confusion on promotion and relegation that emerged at the start of the season.

The Kakamega-based outfit has severe financial problems; their players have gone for months without pay.

Despite the struggles, the Bullets produced a shocking 3-3 draw against Kariobangi Sharks in their last league match on Wednesday. George Owoko's coached side showed admirable character after coming from behind to force the stalemate.

Nicholas Masmaba and Enock Masinza are the two marksmen on the Bullets' side, and they will be looking to surprise Gor Mahia's defense with their dangerous runs upfront.

Vihiga Bullets (Photo credit: Tusker Media)
Vihiga Bullets (Photo credit: Tusker Media)

In their last five league matches, the Bullets have won one game, shared spoils once, and lost three matches against Bandari, Wazito, and Tusker.

Vihiga Bullets arrive in Kakamega fancying their chances against a Gor Mahia side that has experienced some slip-ups in this campaign.

They held Gor Mahia to a goalless draw in the last match against the two sides played in May last year.

