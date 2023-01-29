Leopards, Gor fire blanks in dull Mashemeji Derby

The first chance on goal came as early as the ninth minute when Austin Odhiambo let fly from a distance, but his shot went wide of the Leopards' goal.

Six minutes later, Gor Mahia were at it again when Benson Omala connected a cross with a strong header, but he saw his effort well-saved by the keeper.

Ingwe's first real effort on goal came in the 21st minute when Jaffrey Owiti met a left-sided free-kick from Lewis Bandi, but the striker's header went narrowly over the target.

Five minutes later, Leopards came close again when a long ball from Oloniyi Ojo was flicked onto Brian Wanyama. Still, the Gor Mahia keeper superbly saved his 14-yard shot from an acute angle.

Gor Mahia started to push forward in the final ten minutes of the half but could not find the opening goal before the break.

FKF PL

K'Ogalo came out strong in the second half and had the first real chance on goal in the 49th minute with George Odhimbo trying his luck from long range, but Lewis Opiyo produced a great acrobatic save to deny him.

In the 69th minute, substitute John Macharia came close to scoring when he met a Paul Otieno corner-kick, but he headed inches over from close range.

Ten minutes later Moses Lukhumwa made his way into the Gor Mahia's' box, but Gad Mathews was at his best with another fine stop from 16-yards out.

AFC Leopards threw numbers forward in the final ten minutes of the game but were unable to find the back of the net and had to settle for a share of the spoils.

How they lined up:

AFC Leopards XI: Levis Opiyo, Peter Thion'go, Robert Mudenyu, Brian Wanyama, Kayci Odhiambo, Musa Oundo, Cliff Nyakeya, Lewis Bandi, Ojo Olaniyi, Victor Omune, Jaffrey Owiti