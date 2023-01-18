Manchester United fans have a reason to smile after it was reported that Jadon Sancho is back in United's training camp.
Sancho back in United's camp while Sir Ratcliffe bids for the Red Devils
Jadon Sancho was away on a specialised training programme after struggling to impress at United
The youngster is a prolific winger and his comeback means that United will have many attacking options upfront.
Sancho is back
Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is back after being sent away by Erik ten Hag to train alone after his performance dropped drastically.
Sancho played for United last on October 22, 2022, in a 1-1 draw against Chelsea in the English Premier League.
The winger has been on a specialised training programme and Ten Hag once said that it will take some time before Sancho is fully back.
Rumours have it that the winger suffered mental issues and Sancho went ahead to delete all posts on his Instagram page which has more than 8.3 million followers.
Manchester will face Crystal Palace in the EPL today and it is likely that Ten Hag will talk about him in the press conference.
Britain's richest man bids for United takeover
Sir Jim Ratcliffe who is Britain's richest man has officially submitted his bid to buy Manchester United through his company INEOS.
Ratcliffe will be competing with Saudi Arabia's billionaire investors who have also shown their interest in buying United.
Sir Jim is a staunch United supporter and he has always wanted to take over the club only but the Glazer family wasn't willing to sell the club at the time.
The United owners are still receiving bids and the negotiations will kick off soon.
