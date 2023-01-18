ADVERTISEMENT
MAN-U UPDATE

Sancho back in United's camp while Sir Ratcliffe bids for the Red Devils

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Jadon Sancho was away on a specialised training programme after struggling to impress at United

Jadon Sancho
Jadon Sancho

Manchester United fans have a reason to smile after it was reported that Jadon Sancho is back in United's training camp.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The youngster is a prolific winger and his comeback means that United will have many attacking options upfront.

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is back after being sent away by Erik ten Hag to train alone after his performance dropped drastically.

Manchester United's Jadon Sancho during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge on October 22, 2022.
Manchester United's Jadon Sancho during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge on October 22, 2022. AFP

READ: Manchester United fans worried after Erik ten Hag's revelations about Jadon Sancho

Sancho played for United last on October 22, 2022, in a 1-1 draw against Chelsea in the English Premier League.

The winger has been on a specialised training programme and Ten Hag once said that it will take some time before Sancho is fully back.

Rumours have it that the winger suffered mental issues and Sancho went ahead to delete all posts on his Instagram page which has more than 8.3 million followers.

Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag
Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag AFP

Manchester will face Crystal Palace in the EPL today and it is likely that Ten Hag will talk about him in the press conference.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe who is Britain's richest man has officially submitted his bid to buy Manchester United through his company INEOS.

Ratcliffe will be competing with Saudi Arabia's billionaire investors who have also shown their interest in buying United.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe of Ineos during the Abu Dhabi GP at Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday December 12, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on December 12, 2021.
Sir Jim Ratcliffe of Ineos during the Abu Dhabi GP at Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday December 12, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on December 12, 2021. AFP

Sir Jim is a staunch United supporter and he has always wanted to take over the club only but the Glazer family wasn't willing to sell the club at the time.

The United owners are still receiving bids and the negotiations will kick off soon.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Emmanuel Adebayor

    Watch former Arsenal star Adebayor dancing with fans during a night out [Video]

  • Jadon Sancho

    Sancho back in United's camp while Sir Ratcliffe bids for the Red Devils

  • Casemiro during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium on October 2, 2022.

    'Don't touch me!' - Clip of Casemiro pushing away a United medic explained [Video]

Recommended articles

Watch former Arsenal star Adebayor dancing with fans during a night out [Video]

Watch former Arsenal star Adebayor dancing with fans during a night out [Video]

Sancho back in United's camp while Sir Ratcliffe bids for the Red Devils

Sancho back in United's camp while Sir Ratcliffe bids for the Red Devils

'Don't touch me!' - Clip of Casemiro pushing away a United medic explained [Video]

'Don't touch me!' - Clip of Casemiro pushing away a United medic explained [Video]

Navas to Al Nassr and other transfer stories

Navas to Al Nassr and other transfer stories

Where will Kenya’s Victor Wanyama play football next?

Where will Kenya’s Victor Wanyama play football next?

Kipchoge's marathon world record ratified

Kipchoge's marathon world record ratified

'I'm not too loyal' - Klopp defends his coaching approach after recent backlash

'I'm not too loyal' - Klopp defends his coaching approach after recent backlash

Lugalia confident NOC-K Youth Camp will greatly impact youngsters

Lugalia confident NOC-K Youth Camp will greatly impact youngsters

4 talking points from the Kenya Premier League weekend

4 talking points from the Kenya Premier League weekend

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

World marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge celebrates after winning the 2022 Berlin Marathon

Kipchoge's marathon world record ratified

Keylor Navas (left) and Conor Gallagher
TRANSFERS

Navas to Al Nassr and other transfer stories

Kenyan footballer Victor Wanyama

Where will Kenya’s Victor Wanyama play football next?

Emmanuel Adebayor
IN NAIROBI

Watch former Arsenal star Adebayor dancing with fans during a night out [Video]

Casemiro during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium on October 2, 2022.
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Don't touch me!' - Clip of Casemiro pushing away a United medic explained [Video]

Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool looks on during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Liverpool FC at American Express Community Stadium on January 14, 2023.
LIVERPOOL

'I'm not too loyal' - Klopp defends his coaching approach after recent backlash

Jadon Sancho
MAN-U UPDATE

Sancho back in United's camp while Sir Ratcliffe bids for the Red Devils