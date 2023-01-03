Rashford scores again as United thrashes Bournemouth 3-0

Casemiro scored the first goal for United in the 23rd minute from a set piece after he connected to Christian Eriksen's cross to latch the ball at the back of the net.

United were in full control after the first goal but they failed to use their chances to add to their tally during the first half. Erik ten Hag looked unhappy after noticing that his boys were missing crucial chances.

Donny van de Beek of Manchester United got unlucky during the first half after picking up an injury. It means that he will have to go back to the drawing board when he gets fit.

Bournemouth created several crucial chances during the second half but David De Gea was up to the task to make sure that he goes home with a clean sheet.

Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford added to United's tally respectively to put the game to bed. Bournemouth looked dejected after conceding the third goal at the Theatre of Dreams.

Jaidon Anthony of Bournemouth was a player to watch throughout the whole match and it was a pity that he didn't score despite putting up a stellar performance.