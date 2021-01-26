On Monday (Night), Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga Ogada bagged his first hat-trick for his new club AlDuhail S.C, in Qatar.

Olunga who joined the club in early January, took home his first ball in Qatar after getting his name on the score sheet thrice, before the laps of 90 minutes. Following the win engineered by Olunga, AlDuhail S.C are through to the Emir Cup quarter finals.

Excited about his good form in the field, Olunga tweeted; “Onto Next Round Call. Happy with my first goal and hat trick for @DuhailSC, God above allFolded hands.”

Michael Olunga Ogada in Action (Courtesy)

The Switch

On January 12, 2021, Olunga mentioned that he had completed his move to Al Duhail from Japan side Kashiwa Reysol Football Club.

Reports indicate that Olunga switched sides in a deal believed to be Sh800 Million, with the Qatar club confirming the deal on Twitter by sharing a picture of Olunga posing for the cameras while donned in their shirt.

Olunga moved to Qatar weeks after winning the Golden Boot Award in the J1 League in Japan as well as being named the 2020 Season MVP and the Best Eleven.

Olunga was awarded the Top scorer award after scoring 28 goals for his team.

Also Read: Michael Olunga ditches the Japanese League for new contract in Qatar

Michael Olunga Ogada in Action (Courtesy)

Insta-Video

The MVP

"Olunga won the 2020 season MVP, Best Eleven and Top Scorer! Congratulations, Mika 👏Thank you, Mika 👏👏Congratulations MIKA 👑👑👑 #olunga #kashiwa #reysol #kenya #J” Kashiwa Reysol Football Club.

The former Gor Mahia forward had a smooth run at the Japanese top league after again being crowned the Most Valuable Player (MVP) August 2020.

Olunga joined the Kashiwa Reysol back in August 2018 and since then his name never missed on scoring board. In July (2020) Olunga got his first hat-trick at the Club.

He became the first Kenyan footballer to play professionally in Japan.

In January 2018, while playing for Girona FC, Olunga made history after becoming the first Kenyan footballer to score a hat-trick in the La liga.