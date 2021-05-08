RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Neymar extends PSG contract to 2025

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Neymar has looked increasingly settled at PSG in the past year

Neymar has looked increasingly settled at PSG in the past year
Neymar has looked increasingly settled at PSG in the past year AFP

Neymar has agreed a contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain until 2025, the reigning French champions announced on Saturday.

The Brazilian has claimed three Ligue 1 titles with the Parisians since arriving in 2017 from Barcelona for 222 million euros ($270 million) in what remains the most expensive transfer in history.

"I’m really pleased to continue my adventure at Paris Saint-Germain," the 29-year-old said in a club statement.

"I’m very happy in Paris, and proud to be part of this squad, to work with these players, a great coach and to be part of the history of this club."

There has frequently been speculation in Spain that Barcelona wanted to re-sign him, but Neymar's decision to prolong his deal in the French capital is not a surprise as he has looked increasingly settled at PSG since last season when he helped the club reach the Champions League final.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

