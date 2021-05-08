Neymar extends PSG contract to 2025

The Brazilian has claimed three Ligue 1 titles with the Parisians since arriving in 2017 from Barcelona for 222 million euros ($270 million) in what remains the most expensive transfer in history.

"I’m really pleased to continue my adventure at Paris Saint-Germain," the 29-year-old said in a club statement.

"I’m very happy in Paris, and proud to be part of this squad, to work with these players, a great coach and to be part of the history of this club."