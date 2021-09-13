Highlights from the weekend matches [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

This weekend was all about the spectacle of Cristiano Ronaldo, and he did not disappoint his Red devil contingent.

After a quiet 45 minutes, Ronaldo with his poaching instincts was on hand for a tap-in from Greenwoods deflected shot in added time and this lifted Old Trafford to a buzz.

This was the first of his two debut goals. His positioning, pace and site for goals are already qualities that will be a problem for the English teams.

A true sport definition is that age is just but a number. With the creativity behind him, Ronaldo is already in contention for the golden boot, a feat he managed in last year's Series A league. Clearly, more than a decade away, no problem.

Romelu Lukaku has three in the bag already in two games and he shows no signs of stopping.

In his debut on his return at Stamford bridge, he scored two in a masterclass against Newcastle.

Lukaku is showing that you do not need adaptability when you get to the premier league. He was a problem against Arsenal and Aston Villa did not have an answer for him.

His battle against Ronaldo is on from where they left albeit this is a different league altogether. He came short last year but the passion and work he put against Villa clearly shows that he will not be beaten twice.

Mohammed Salah's near miss in last year’s race for the golden shoe clearly did not go down well with the Egyptian.

Harry Kane pitted him for the award with just a single goal and he is looking to make things right.

He scored Liverpool’s first and his third to build a gap against the still misfiring Kane.

With Liverpool back to their attacking best, their attacking prowess will give Salah and co enough chances to be able to not only fight for the title but also him to fight for the golden boot. His set piece conversion is also near perfect, so, do not foul a Liverpool player in the penalty box.

The last time Liverpool won the title, there was a formidable Sadio Mane among the ranks.

He, Salah and Aubameyang all tied for the boot. Mane is back to his best and his love for the game looks like a drive for him to go ahead a fight for the golden award.

He already has two, his last being the nail on a hapless Leeds united team that had no answer to a marauding Liverpool. Despite his humble, easily unnoticeable demeanor, Mane is an assassin in front of goal and any chance given will be well utilized.

If Liverpool will title contenders, be sure to find Mane among the race for the award.

Never sleep on the main Premier League head huncho. Despite his slow start to the league, after his near move to Man City, Harry Kane will bounce back to his normal best.

When he gets his shooting boots on, he will be one to watch. This has never mattered if Tottenham are contenders or not, Harry Kane has managed more than 20 goals in his last five seasons, and in the process has managed 3 golden boot awards, just one short of Thierry Henry, who has four.

He will be looking to match than this season. Despite his slow start, he will surely get better.

Kane should not take too much time to get his scoring boots, the new boys are not taking time to get used to their new homes.

It will be a great title contest for the teams, but, there will be an even bigger personal race for the Golden Boot award that everyone should put an eye on.

Who do you out your money on?

