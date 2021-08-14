RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

100m athlete, Mark Otieno failed two doping tests, report reveals

Cyprian Kimutai

First test was done in June 24 while the second one was done in July 28.

Mark Otieno Odhiambo of Kenya (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
A new report released by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) indicates that Kenyan sprinter, Mark Otieno Odhiambo failed two drug tests, one before and the other during the Tokyo Olympic Games.

"On 2 August, the WADA-accredited laboratory in Bloemfontein (RSA), confirmed an Adverse Analytical Finding in a sample collected on 24 June by the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK)," revealed AIU.

Upon request, ADAK immediately handed over the case management responsibility for the ADAK sample to the AIU. The latter will now formally commence disciplinary proceedings against Otieno.

AIU is the independent body created by the World Athletics that manages all integrity issues both doping and non-doping for the sport of athletics.

Mark Otieno Odhiambo of Kenya looks on after he competes in the Men's 100 metres semi finals on day four of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Carrara Stadium on April 8, 2018 on the Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
Olympics

On Saturday, July 31, Otieno was provisionally suspended for failing a drugs test during the Tokyo Olympics.

The 28-year-old had been due to compete in the heats of the men's 100m in July 31 but returned an adverse analytical finding for anabolic androgenic steroid.

According to a Kenya's Chef de mission in Tokyo Waithaka Kioni: "He has however denied any knowledge of the violation and has subsequently requested a re-analysis of his B urine sample."

The test was carried out in July 28 while the athlete was at the Olympic village in Tokyo, before that he had been at a training camp in Japan between July 15 and 24.

Jonathan Quarcoo of Norway, Mark Otieno Odhiambo of Kenya and Jeffrey John of France compete in the Men's 200 metres heats during day four of the 16th IAAF World Athletics Championships London 2017 at The London Stadium on August 7, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images for IAAF)
The Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage issued a statement on the matter maintaining Government’s commitment in the fight against doping.

Sports ministry Principal Secretary Joe Okudo said the Ministry was waiting for the conclusion of an appeal filed by the athlete.

"The relevant measures in line with the Anti Doping Agency of Kenya, Act and the World Anti Doping Agency Code and attendant Regulations will be taken once the due process has been finalized," Okundo said.

The disciplinary proceedings will include three other track and field athletes who also failed the doping test. The other athletes are; Georgian Benik Abramyan, Bahraini Sadik Mikhou and Briton Chijindu Ujah.

