A new report released by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) indicates that Kenyan sprinter, Mark Otieno Odhiambo failed two drug tests, one before and the other during the Tokyo Olympic Games.
First test was done in June 24 while the second one was done in July 28.
"On 2 August, the WADA-accredited laboratory in Bloemfontein (RSA), confirmed an Adverse Analytical Finding in a sample collected on 24 June by the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK)," revealed AIU.
Upon request, ADAK immediately handed over the case management responsibility for the ADAK sample to the AIU. The latter will now formally commence disciplinary proceedings against Otieno.
AIU is the independent body created by the World Athletics that manages all integrity issues both doping and non-doping for the sport of athletics.
On Saturday, July 31, Otieno was provisionally suspended for failing a drugs test during the Tokyo Olympics.
The 28-year-old had been due to compete in the heats of the men's 100m in July 31 but returned an adverse analytical finding for anabolic androgenic steroid.
According to a Kenya's Chef de mission in Tokyo Waithaka Kioni: "He has however denied any knowledge of the violation and has subsequently requested a re-analysis of his B urine sample."
The test was carried out in July 28 while the athlete was at the Olympic village in Tokyo, before that he had been at a training camp in Japan between July 15 and 24.
The Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage issued a statement on the matter maintaining Government’s commitment in the fight against doping.
Sports ministry Principal Secretary Joe Okudo said the Ministry was waiting for the conclusion of an appeal filed by the athlete.
"The relevant measures in line with the Anti Doping Agency of Kenya, Act and the World Anti Doping Agency Code and attendant Regulations will be taken once the due process has been finalized," Okundo said.
The disciplinary proceedings will include three other track and field athletes who also failed the doping test. The other athletes are; Georgian Benik Abramyan, Bahraini Sadik Mikhou and Briton Chijindu Ujah.
