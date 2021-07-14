Kenya u23 land in Ethiopia ahead of CECAFA tournament

The Emerging Stars have been pooled in Group C of the competition alongside Djibouti and South Sudan.

Team Kenya will be in action on Monday, July 19, 2021 against Djibouti with their second game against South Sudan coming on Thursday, July 22.

Under 23 head coach Stanley Okumbi after their last training session on Tuesday named the final squad which comprises of a couple of top Betking Premier League players.

Final team

Goalkeepers

Caleb Omondi (Gor Mahia), Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks)

Defenders

Sylvester Owino (Kakamega Homeboyz), Bernard Ochieng (Wazito FC), Frank Odhiambo (Gor Maha), Lewis Bandi (AFC Leopards), Bonface Mwangemi (Kariobangi Sharks), Fredrick Alushula (Kariobangi Sharks), Brian Wepo (KCB FC).

Midfielders

Yidah Sven (Nairobi City Stars), Marvin Nabwire (AFC Leopards), Vincent Wasambo (KCB FC), Austine Odhiambo (AFC Leopards), Regean Otieno (KCB FC), Oliver Maloba (Nairobi City Stars), Josphat Lopaga (Posta Rangers), Steiner Musasia (Posta Rangers), John Njuguna (Ulinzi Stars), Boniface Muchiri (Tusker FC), David Odhiambo (Kakamega Homeboyz)

Forwards

Benson Ochieng (Gor Mahia), Henry Atola (Tusker), Alfred Tanui (Kisumu All Stars)

CECAFA groups:

Group A is comprised of defending champions Uganda, neighbours Tanzania, and DR Congo, while Group B will have hosts Ethiopia, Burundi, and Eritrea.

The top teams in each of the three groups will proceed to the tournament’s semi-finals, alongside one best runners up.

CECAFA U23 Championships fixtures

Uganda vs DR Congo (Sunday, July 18, 2021)

Ethiopia vs Eritrea (Sunday, July 18, 2021)

Djibouti vs Kenya (Monday, July 19, 2021)

Burundi vs Eritrea (Wednesday, July 21, 2021)

South Sudan vs Kenya (Thursday, July 22, 2021)

Tanzania vs DR Congo (Thursday, July 22, 2021)

Ethiopia vs Burundi (Saturday, July 24, 2021)

Djibouti vs South Sudan (Sunday, July 25, 2021)

Uganda vs Tanzania (Sunday, July 25, 2021)

Semi-finals

Winner Group A vs Best runner up (Wednesday, July 28, 2021)

Winner Group B vs Winner Group C (Wednesday, July 28, 2021)

Finals

Third place Playoff (Friday, July 30, 2021)