Lugalia confident NOC-K Youth Camp will greatly impact youngsters

The national five-a-side field hockey team manager Kevin Lugalia believes the ongoing Youth Camp in Merishaw School in Isinya will act as a great boost to the youngsters in matters of gaining adequate skills that will make a great impact on the players going forward.

Lugalia noted that most of the players have basic skills and hopefully by the end of the camp, they shall have honed their skills.

He also revealed that most of the players have never attended the camp and that should be motivation enough for them to maximise on their stay there.

“This is a great opportunity for these young athletes to learn new skills that will be beneficial in the long-term. I believe this will make them better players and this will place them at a higher advantage in matters of making appearances in the international scene,” Lugalia said.

Pulse Live Kenya

He added: “Most of them have basic skills and we are just looking to sharpen that. We hope they also are able to transfer the skills to the other youngsters who were not able to attend this camp.”

Lugalia added that their training sessions are going on well and things are looking up. “We have one on one training with them and they are doing well,” he said.