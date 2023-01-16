ADVERTISEMENT

Lugalia confident NOC-K Youth Camp will greatly impact youngsters

Abigael Wafula
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

The camp was organised by the National Olympic Committee of Kenya.

Young athletes take a photo with Africa 100m champion Ferdinand Omanyala during his visit to the Youth Camp in Isinya/COURTESY
The camp is geared towards preparations for the various Youth Games scheduled for this year including the Zone (V) Africa Youth Games in March in Ethiopia, Africa Youth Games in April in Congo Brazzaville and the Commonwealth Youth Games in August in Trinidad and Tobago.

The national five-a-side field hockey team manager Kevin Lugalia believes the ongoing Youth Camp in Merishaw School in Isinya will act as a great boost to the youngsters in matters of gaining adequate skills that will make a great impact on the players going forward.

Lugalia noted that most of the players have basic skills and hopefully by the end of the camp, they shall have honed their skills.

He also revealed that most of the players have never attended the camp and that should be motivation enough for them to maximise on their stay there.

“This is a great opportunity for these young athletes to learn new skills that will be beneficial in the long-term. I believe this will make them better players and this will place them at a higher advantage in matters of making appearances in the international scene,” Lugalia said.

Hockey players during a training session at the NOC-K Youth Camp in Isinya/COURTESY
Hockey players during a training session at the NOC-K Youth Camp in Isinya/COURTESY Pulse Live Kenya

He added: “Most of them have basic skills and we are just looking to sharpen that. We hope they also are able to transfer the skills to the other youngsters who were not able to attend this camp.”

Lugalia added that their training sessions are going on well and things are looking up. “We have one on one training with them and they are doing well,” he said.

The camp, which is organised by the National Olympic Committee of Kenya, kicked off on January 9 and is set to conclude on January 18.

Abigael Wafula
