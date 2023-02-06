ADVERTISEMENT
Preparations intensify ahead of Africa Cup for Club Championships

Abigael Wafula
Butali Sugar Warriors and Kenya Police hockey teams are extensively training in preparation for the Africa Cup for Club Championships set to begin on February 13 to 19 at the Sikh Union Club in Nairobi.

Butali Sugar Warriors celebrate after being awarded the trophy/COURTESY
Speaking to KBC Sport, Butali captain George Mutira expressed confidence ahead of the event and said that the team is now making their final touches.

“We have always been ready for this event and thankfully, it’s here. We have stepped up our preparations and the intensity is good,” Mutira said.

Butali coach Joseph Osino added that they are spoilt for choice as they have many players to choose from. “We have a big pool of players to choose from. We are bringing in players who were part of us before and have participated even in the Olympics,” Osino said.

Meanwhile, Kenya Police still have some polishing to do according to captain Victor Wekesa. Police last participated in the tournament which was held in Kenya in 2016 at the City Park Stadium where they finished second after losing 3-2 in the final to Eastern Company from Egypt.

Shammah Ademba of Butali Warriors [Facebook]
“We are trying to sharpen our scoring part and our defense. We do not concede most of the time but we just want to polish on that,” Wekesa said.

On his part, Police coach Patrick Mugambi is bubbling with confidence ahead of the event. “We shall either win or settle for second place. Either way, we have to win a medal,” Mugambi said.

Abigael Wafula
