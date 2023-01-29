ADVERTISEMENT
HOCKEY

Police beat champions Butali to finish second in hockey league

Abigael Wafula
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

The Kenya Police hockey team on Sunday, January 29, ended Butali Sugar Warriors hot streak by beating them 1-0 in the final of the 2022 hockey league.

Shammah Ademba of Butali Warriors [Facebook]
Shammah Ademba of Butali Warriors [Facebook]

The sugar millers had maintained a hot streak winning all their 17 matches but Police changed their game. Their win pushed Police to second place in the league table securing them a slot to the African Cup for Club championship slated for next month.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The match was a competitive one in the first half and saw no one score. In the second half, things got heated and the Police managed to score in the 44th minute courtesy of Sammy Oungo. Butali fought to equalise the goal but their efforts could not bear any fruits as Police put up a strong defense.

Meanwhile, Strathmore University Scorpions finished the women's Premier League unbeaten with a 2-0 win over Dutch Flower Group (DFG) Wolverines. The win was courtesy of Maurine Ogoche and Rachel Khamala who scored in the second and 36th minutes respectively.

Conrad of Western Jaguars in action during a past match.
Conrad of Western Jaguars in action during a past match. AFP

Butali Warriors (men) and Strathmore University (women) were crowned the 2022 Kenya Hockey Union League Champions. In the men’s category, Kenya Police came second as Western Jaguars settled for third place. In the women’s category, Blazers and Lakers settled for second ad third place respectively.

In the super league, University of Eldoret won the men’s title while Kenyatta University ran away with the women’s title.

Focus now shifts to the continental show (African Cup for Club championship) to be hosted in Kenya to be held at the Sikh Union Club from February 13-19. The 2023 league is set to kick-off in a month’s time.

Abigael Wafula Abigael Wafula Abigael is just a young girl driven by passion in sports.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Shammah Ademba of Butali Warriors [Facebook]

    Police beat champions Butali to finish second in hockey league

  • AFC Leopards players during a past match (Photo credit: AFC Leopards)

    Leopards, Gor fire blanks in dull Mashemeji Derby

  • AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems (Photo: Leopards Media)

    AFC Leopards aim to end seven-year drought against Gor Mahia

Recommended articles

Police beat champions Butali to finish second in hockey league

Police beat champions Butali to finish second in hockey league

Leopards, Gor fire blanks in dull Mashemeji Derby

Leopards, Gor fire blanks in dull Mashemeji Derby

AFC Leopards aim to end seven-year drought against Gor Mahia

AFC Leopards aim to end seven-year drought against Gor Mahia

Kenya to host 2023 World Rugby Under-20 Trophy Championship

Kenya to host 2023 World Rugby Under-20 Trophy Championship

A clash of titans as AFC Leopards face Gor Mahia in Mashemeji Derby

A clash of titans as AFC Leopards face Gor Mahia in Mashemeji Derby

Are you well-informed about your favourite La Liga club?

Are you well-informed about your favourite La Liga club?

Local Creative Industry can aid in the fight against doping, says Korir

Local Creative Industry can aid in the fight against doping, says Korir

Achieng says winning LG/SJAK reward is great inspiration ahead of Belgium Championship

Achieng says winning LG/SJAK reward is great inspiration ahead of Belgium Championship

Sadio Mane's biography: Early life, career, family, awards

Sadio Mane's biography: Early life, career, family, awards

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

AFC Leopards players during a past match (Photo credit: AFC Leopards)
FKF PL

Leopards, Gor fire blanks in dull Mashemeji Derby

Shammah Ademba of Butali Warriors [Facebook]
HOCKEY

Police beat champions Butali to finish second in hockey league