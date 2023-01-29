Police beat champions Butali to finish second in hockey league

The match was a competitive one in the first half and saw no one score. In the second half, things got heated and the Police managed to score in the 44th minute courtesy of Sammy Oungo. Butali fought to equalise the goal but their efforts could not bear any fruits as Police put up a strong defense.

Meanwhile, Strathmore University Scorpions finished the women's Premier League unbeaten with a 2-0 win over Dutch Flower Group (DFG) Wolverines. The win was courtesy of Maurine Ogoche and Rachel Khamala who scored in the second and 36th minutes respectively.

Butali Warriors (men) and Strathmore University (women) were crowned the 2022 Kenya Hockey Union League Champions. In the men’s category, Kenya Police came second as Western Jaguars settled for third place. In the women’s category, Blazers and Lakers settled for second ad third place respectively.

In the super league, University of Eldoret won the men’s title while Kenyatta University ran away with the women’s title.