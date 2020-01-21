Match week 24 of the English Premier League is upon us, and the bulls are yet again in the field to battle out for the 3 points in the best league in the world.

With matches on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, we’ll highlight the best matches and give our prediction on these matches.

Bournemouth will be hosting Brighton at the Vitality Stadium hoping to seal a win that will push them out of the relegation zone. Aston Villa who’ve just signed Tanzania’s talisman, Mbwana Samatta, will be facing Watford while Crystal Palace welcomes Southampton.

In other matches, Everton will be facing Newcastle, and Champions Man City will travel to newly-promoted Sheffield United. In the last match of the night, Chelsea welcomes their London rivals, Arsenal in what could be an entertaining North London Derby.

On Wednesday. Leicester City will host West Ham, Spurs will host Norwich City and Man United will be at home against Burnley after a disappointing loss to league leaders, Liverpool who will be facing Wolves on Thursday night.

Here are the predictions by the Pulselive duo Martin and Jerome: