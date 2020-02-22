The top 4 race was blown wide open after Manchester United beat Chelsea at Stamford bridge on Monday night courtesy of Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire goals.

The race for the champions league spots looks clogged with only three points separating Chelsea and the Red devils who occupy the seventh position.

Chelsea will look to get back to winning ways when they host Tottenham at Stamford bridge in what is expected to be a mouthwatering clash.

Tottenham trail the Blues by a point and will have the chance to go above them on the table if they secure the three points.

Manchester city, who were banned from Europe for two seasons, will travel to Leicester city in what is expected to be a scintillating match.

In other matches, Manchester United welcome Watford hoping to build on their Monday win while Arsenal host Everton.

Liverpool host West ham who are winless in the last 6 matches while the former looks to continue with their unbeaten run this season.

Here are the predictions by the Pulselive duo Martin and Jerome: