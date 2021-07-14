Final 41: Team Kenya's track and field athletes heading to Tokyo

Cheruiyot was initially excluded from the team after finishing fourth at the Kenyan Olympic trials in June. The 1500m athlete replaces Kamar Etyang who was second in the trials but was omitted after failing to meet anti-doping rule requirements.

The 25 year old who recently won the 1,500m race at Monaco's Diamond League in a world-leading 3 minutes and 28.28 seconds will join Charles Simotwo and Abel Kipsang who placed first and third respectively at the trials.

Etyang failed to get tested three times in accordance to rule 15 of Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) requirements of countries in category "A." These are countries considered to have the highest doping risk to athletics.

Pulse Live Kenya

Rule 15 of the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules sets out the National Federations' anti-doping obligations.

It was introduced at the beginning of 2019 following a recommendation from the AIU Board to the World Athletics Council.

The rule is aimed at ensuring Member Federations have clear anti-doping obligations, as well as helping to ensure a level playing field and elevate the overall standard of integrity in athletics.

Just like Etyang, 400m hurdler Mpoke Moitalel will miss out on the Summer Games for failing to get tested at least three out-of-competition tests.

Mpoke wrote on his Facebook page “I am so sorry that I can’t compete at Tokyo Olympics 2021 even though I have been preparing well despite all the challenges I went through towards the event and meeting qualifying Olympic standards.”

The world under-18 silver medallist expressed his confusion of why he was dropped but convinced his fans that he'll bounce back from this setback.

“Nobody came because I was at my house preparing for my final examinations and didn’t receive any call at all,” said Mpoke. “I’m very disappointed but hopefully I will see you all next season,” said Mpoke.

Pulse Live Kenya

Race walkers; Samuel Gathimba and Emily Ngii who were in the initial team have also been dropped having failed to attain World Athletics qualification in their respective events.

The two ranked outside the entry requirement of 60 upon the closure of the qualification window on June 29.

FINAL LIST:

Women:

400m:- Hellen Syombua

800m:- Mary Moraa, Eunice Sum, Emily Cherotich

1,500m:- Faith Chepng’etich, Winny Chebet, Edinah Jebitok

3,000m steeplechase:- Beatrice Chepkoech, Hyvin Kiyeng, Purity Cherotich

5,000m:- Lilian Kasait, Hellen Obiri, Agnes Tirop

10,000m:- Hellen Obiri, Irene Cheptai, Sheila Chelangat

Marathon:- Bridget Kosgei, Ruth Chepngetich, Peres Chepchirchir

Men:

100m:- Ferdinand Omanyala, Mark Otieno

400m:- Emmanuel Korir

High Jump:- Mathew Sawe

Javelin:- Julius Yego

800m:- Michael Saruni, Ferguson Rotich, Emmanuel Korir

1,500m:- Charles Simotwo, Abel Kipsang, Timothy Cheruiyot

3,000m steeplechase:- Abraham Kibwott, Leonard Bett, Benjamin Kigen

5,000m:- Nicholas Kimeli, Daniel Simiu, Samuel Chebole

10,000m:- Geoffrey Kamworor, Rodgers Kwemoi, Weldon Kipkurui