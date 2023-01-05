ADVERTISEMENT
Confirmed KRU mid-season transfers (2022/23)

Fabian Simiyu
A total of 59 players changed clubs during the 2022/23 KRU mid-season transfer window

Eugene Sifuna of Kabras Sugar in action against Mean Machine at the University of Nairobi on Saturday 3 December 2022.
Many clubs have already completed their major signings as they look forward to strengthening their squads.

Below is a breakdown of the completed transfers by specific clubs.

  1. Ian Njenga,
  2. Henry Ayah
  3. Elkeans Musonye
  4. Paul Mutsami
  5. Clinton Khasai
  6. Richel Wangila
  7. David Mwangi
  8. Kevin Ouma
  9. Arnold Onzere
  10. Alvin Mwabhaze
  11. Brian Ratila
  1. Alvin Abuto
  2. Donald Itali
  1. Edwin Anunda
  2. Elmadam Mango
  3. Jenkins Kipruto
  1. Biden Hayo
  2. Phelix Bukhutse
  3. Lamek Ambetsa
  4. Gibson Perez
  5. Emmanuel Otieno
  6. Emong Eliphaz
  1. Peter Wanjala
  2. Elvis Kolian
  3. Edmund Anya
  4. Bily Omondi
  5. Fidel Maina
  6. Festus Shiasi
  1. Julius Brighton
  2. Reagan Omondi
  3. Dennis Oseso
  4. Mutavi Makau
  5. Bernard Olando
  1. Caxton Aresi
  2. Charles Odhiambo
  3. Elmard Obiero
  4. Magara Carlos
  5. George Osiri
  1. Shadrack Okito
  2. Amos Lunalo
  3. Dennis Onyancha
  4. Francis Ayoo
  5. Eluid Mulakoli
  6. Elvis Namusasi
  1. Bonface Ochieng
  2. Ivan Chebo
  3. Levis Ochieng
  4. Alvin Marube
  5. Philemon Olang
  1. Davis Otundo
  2. Timothy Lugalia
  3. Johnstone Mungau
  4. Kevin Masibo
  5. Charles Osgood
  6. Herbert Ochieng
  7. Henry Miheso
  8. Ezekiel Waitere
  1. William Kyalo
  2. Hilary Onyango

KCB are league leaders with 20 points in the matches played while Menengai Oilers are second with 19 points.

MMUST started the league on a lower note and they have only registered a point in four matches, with a point difference of -80.

Mwamba are living in the shadows of their glory days hence they are fourth with 10 points only.

Majority of the teams that have made signings are hoping that newcomers will take a short time to blend in to help hunt the title.

Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
