Many clubs have already completed their major signings as they look forward to strengthening their squads.
Confirmed KRU mid-season transfers (2022/23)
A total of 59 players changed clubs during the 2022/23 KRU mid-season transfer window
Below is a breakdown of the completed transfers by specific clubs.
Kenya Harlequin
- Ian Njenga,
- Henry Ayah
- Elkeans Musonye
- Paul Mutsami
- Clinton Khasai
- Richel Wangila
- David Mwangi
- Kevin Ouma
- Arnold Onzere
- Alvin Mwabhaze
- Brian Ratila
Homeboyz
- Alvin Abuto
- Donald Itali
Kabarak
- Edwin Anunda
- Elmadam Mango
- Jenkins Kipruto
Kabras
- Biden Hayo
- Phelix Bukhutse
- Lamek Ambetsa
- Gibson Perez
- Emmanuel Otieno
- Emong Eliphaz
KCB
- Peter Wanjala
- Elvis Kolian
- Edmund Anya
- Bily Omondi
- Fidel Maina
- Festus Shiasi
Kilifi
- Julius Brighton
- Reagan Omondi
- Dennis Oseso
- Mutavi Makau
- Bernard Olando
Kisumu
- Caxton Aresi
- Charles Odhiambo
- Elmard Obiero
- Magara Carlos
- George Osiri
Mombasa
- Shadrack Okito
- Amos Lunalo
- Dennis Onyancha
- Francis Ayoo
- Eluid Mulakoli
- Elvis Namusasi
Nondescripts
- Bonface Ochieng
- Ivan Chebo
- Levis Ochieng
- Alvin Marube
- Philemon Olang
Menengai Oilers
- Davis Otundo
- Timothy Lugalia
- Johnstone Mungau
- Kevin Masibo
- Charles Osgood
- Herbert Ochieng
- Henry Miheso
- Ezekiel Waitere
TUM Marines
- William Kyalo
- Hilary Onyango
KCB are league leaders with 20 points in the matches played while Menengai Oilers are second with 19 points.
MMUST started the league on a lower note and they have only registered a point in four matches, with a point difference of -80.
Mwamba are living in the shadows of their glory days hence they are fourth with 10 points only.
Majority of the teams that have made signings are hoping that newcomers will take a short time to blend in to help hunt the title.
