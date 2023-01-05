Confirmed KRU mid-season transfers (2022/23)

Below is a breakdown of the completed transfers by specific clubs.

Kenya Harlequin

Ian Njenga, Henry Ayah Elkeans Musonye Paul Mutsami Clinton Khasai Richel Wangila David Mwangi Kevin Ouma Arnold Onzere Alvin Mwabhaze Brian Ratila

Homeboyz

Alvin Abuto Donald Itali

Kabarak

Edwin Anunda Elmadam Mango Jenkins Kipruto

Kabras

Biden Hayo Phelix Bukhutse Lamek Ambetsa Gibson Perez Emmanuel Otieno Emong Eliphaz

KCB

Peter Wanjala Elvis Kolian Edmund Anya Bily Omondi Fidel Maina Festus Shiasi

Kilifi

Julius Brighton Reagan Omondi Dennis Oseso Mutavi Makau Bernard Olando

Kisumu

Caxton Aresi Charles Odhiambo Elmard Obiero Magara Carlos George Osiri

Mombasa

Shadrack Okito Amos Lunalo Dennis Onyancha Francis Ayoo Eluid Mulakoli Elvis Namusasi

Nondescripts

Bonface Ochieng Ivan Chebo Levis Ochieng Alvin Marube Philemon Olang

Menengai Oilers

Davis Otundo Timothy Lugalia Johnstone Mungau Kevin Masibo Charles Osgood Herbert Ochieng Henry Miheso Ezekiel Waitere

TUM Marines

William Kyalo Hilary Onyango

KCB are league leaders with 20 points in the matches played while Menengai Oilers are second with 19 points.

MMUST started the league on a lower note and they have only registered a point in four matches, with a point difference of -80.

Mwamba are living in the shadows of their glory days hence they are fourth with 10 points only.