Sh2 billion worth NFL player Beckham Jr spotted wearing Kenyan shorts

Cyprian Kimutai

The shorts cost Sh5,400

Odell Beckham Jr an American football player who plays for the New York Giants of the National Football League (NFL) has elicited excitement from Kenyans on Twitter after he was spotted wearing shorts made for Team Kenya during the Tokyo Olympics.

According to Nike, the shorts are "stretchy and breathable, they give you buttery smooth support to keep going." The design company revealed that the kit was made to celebrate "Team Kenya as they live their dream on the world stage."

Since Beckham entered the NFL, he has been known to be one of the most productive and popular players. However, Beckham has drawn media scrutiny for his conduct on and off the playing field.

(LEFT) Sh2 billion worth NFL player Odell Beckham Jr has been spotted wearing Kenyan shorts made for Tokyo Olympics
As of 2021, Odell Beckham Jr’s net worth is approximately Sh2 billion. In August this year, Nike made available Olympic Kits used by the Kenyan team in Tokyo. The shorts retailed at $48 (Sh5,424).

The Olympic Kits were designed by Allan Mbasu, Philip Muthuni and Patrick King'ori. The three emerged top in a design competition organized by the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) in collaboration with the Kenyan Fashion Council.

Nike Dri-FIT Team Kenya Flex StrideMen's Running Shorts worn by NFL player Odell Beckham Jr.
Mmbasu designed the kit, Muthuni the shoes, while the accessories were done by King’ori. Mmbasu revealed that he had submitted his piece just 10 minutes before the deadline.

The kits designs were then submitted to Nike for production and would bear the Nike 'swoosh' symbol alongside the Kenyan flag.

