Stavnar, Melecka win 2023 Magical Kenya Ladies Open Pro-Am

Defending Magical Kenya Ladies Open Champion Esther Henseleit and Ana Pelaez Trivino’s team comprising of former Kenya sevens rugby star Lavin Asego, Stephen Kiptinness and Mohammed Nyaoga finished in third at the 2023 Magical Kenya Ladies Open Pro-Am, played at the par-72 PGA Baobab Course, Vipingo Ridge, on February 1, 2023.
The team carded a -26 score, but lost out on count back forcing them to settle for the third place after Kylie Henry's team which comprised of Alexandra Swayne, Maina Joseph, Michelle Muhanda and Richard Frost who also carded a -26 score.
The favourite duo of Norway’s Madelene Stavnar and Tereza Melecka of the Czech Republic fortuitously navigated their team of Joe Carvalho, Omar Lewa and Evelyn Akinyito to victory. The team which returned a combined score of -28.
The Pro-Am saw every group of amateurs paired with two professionals, who played nine holes each in an effort to give more pros an opportunity to get in their final practice rounds.
Asego went on to pick the longest drive accolade in the men’s category, with Sandrah Githere bagging the women’s. A metre’s distance to the pin won Genie Owiti the closest to the pin award in the women’s category, Rory Elliot won the men’s category with a 1.70m.
