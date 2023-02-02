Stavnar, Melecka win 2023 Magical Kenya Ladies Open Pro-Am

The team carded a -26 score, but lost out on count back forcing them to settle for the third place after Kylie Henry's team which comprised of Alexandra Swayne, Maina Joseph, Michelle Muhanda and Richard Frost who also carded a -26 score.

The favourite duo of Norway’s Madelene Stavnar and Tereza Melecka of the Czech Republic fortuitously navigated their team of Joe Carvalho, Omar Lewa and Evelyn Akinyito to victory. The team which returned a combined score of -28.

Pulse Live Kenya

The Pro-Am saw every group of amateurs paired with two professionals, who played nine holes each in an effort to give more pros an opportunity to get in their final practice rounds.