Two Kenya 7s players added to Vancouver 7s Dream Team

Otieno and Oluoch were part of the squad that finished second in the two-day tournament at BC Place, Vancouver.

Otieno who dominated the entire tournament, scored a total of seven tries just three tries short of the South African, Angela Davids who scored ten tries. Oluoch on the other hand was among the top three Kenyans to make the most runs.

Champions South Africa dominated the dream team with four of their players being included. The list included Ronald Brown, Ryan Oosthuizen, Angelo Davids and Dewald Human.

USA’s playmaker and captain Kevon Williams has also made the cut. In what was a first for World Rugby 7s, the fans selected the best performers from 14 shortlisted players.

Other awards

Kenya 7s halfback Daniel Taabu was the Vancouver 7s DHL Impact player of the tournament.

Taabu played a key role in Kenya’s performance and got involved in almost all the tries that Kenya scored in the tournament.

He topped the impact player table with 69 points. This was after making six tackles, eight line-breaks, five offloads and 29 carries for Kenya.

The Kenya 7s squad were the recipients of the Mark of Excellence award following their impressive display across the weekend.

Criteria for winning DHL Impact Player Award

The DHL Impact Player table recognizes such moments using a statistical analysis of individual players’ performances measured against four key criteria – Off-Loads, Carries, Line-breaks, and Tackles.

On execution of these skills during a match, points are awarded – Offloads 2 points, Tackles 1 point, Line Breaks 3 points, Carries 1 point – to create a total score which is tracked through the DHL Performance Tracker.