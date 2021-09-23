We have enough players for the new season - AFC Leopards insists

In the days leading up to the new season, reports circulated on social media that Ingwe had been hit hard with a mass exodus of players.

The 12 time Premier League champions through a statement released by the National Executive Committee (NEC) assured fans the club would field a complete squad on Saturday when they face defending champions, Tusker.

"Contrary to reports doing rounds on social media and sections of the press, the club has adequate playing staff and technical personnel preparing for the new season," revealed the club.

In regards to the coaching department, it had not been clear whether head coach Patrick Aussems will get back in Kenya to continue coaching Ingwe.

Reports had already linked him with a move to Rwandan outfit Police FC. However, Ingwe reiterated Aussems will be in the dug out on Saturday.

The statement indicated; "The club would also like to dispel rumours that the head coach Patrick Aussems has left the club. The coach has a valid contract with the club and has been heavily involved in the pre-season training.

The coach himself sends his greeting to Ingwe fans and is looking forward to welcoming you all in the stadium as soon as possible."

Ingwe, who finished last season without a trophy, were banned by world governing body FIFA from signing new players after they failed to pay their previous coaches and players.

The embargo from FIFA stopped the Nyayo Stadium based club from signing new players, and with the team struggling financially, many key players have opted to terminate their contracts and seek greener pastures elsewhere.

"The club is also aware that we have lost a number of players after we failed to agree on contractual aspects. We wish the players all the best in their future engagements.

However, our focus is on the group of dedicated players in the camp and we are working tirelessly to ensure that their welfare is at the forefront of our season planning.