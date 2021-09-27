Which EPL manager will get sacked first? [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Mikel Arteta

Despite his team revitalized and going up the standings, Arsenal is far from being its former self.

This is an Arsenal team that finished the lowest under coach Arteta last season. Arsenal finished 8th and missed out on a European qualification for the first time since 1985, (when all the English teams were banned from participating in the competition due to the Heysel Stadium disaster).

Under Arteta, Arsenal lack passion, grit, the talent and above all, a coach that can be able to get the best out of the players. Arteta claims it’s a process that will take time but how much times does he have?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Man United got their son, Ronaldo back and immediately hit the ground running against a lowly Newcastle. This period has now been engulfed with a series of unconvincing performances.

The loss to West Ham in the Carabao Cup plus another defeat in the same week to Aston Villa gets the whole Manchester United fraternity asking themselves if Ole is the right man for the job.

He has a tendency of switching up the midfield and in the process it affects the balance of the team. Ole has managed good performances but always falters at the final hurdle.

Is it time to look for a 'bigger' named coach so as to deal with the star studded Manchester United? Because Ronaldo can’t play and lead the young lads from the bench at the same time.

Nuno Espirito Santo

Nuno had gotten the best of Spurs in the first three games, but ever since, things have not gone to plan. Tottenham were top of the table but have fallen to a lowly 11th under Nuno.

He has lost big in his last couple of games and is struggling to get his attack going despite having Harry Kane within his ranks. Nuno lacks a formation that will suit his team in the midfield, with Hojbjerg being overworked to cater for an all attack front five.

This exposes the Spurs defense hence the reason why they concede a lot of goals. Having not won a game in 90 minutes since their last win over Watford, Spurs under Nuno is going down really fast. Soon Spurs will need a change.

Sean Dyche

Ever since they were promoted to the premier league, Sean Dyche has managed to create a stellar defensive powerhouse. A team that bullies its opponents to victories.

Ugly as it seems, this has enabled Burnley to forever be in a safe zone when it comes to matters relegation. Despite this, Dyche began twitching things to more attacking football which the fans desired.

In the quest for that, Burnley have lost their defensive ability. They linger second last with only Norwich having a worse run than them. Is it time for ‘the Clarets' to get a new governor?

Daniel Farke

In the championship, Norwich played really amazing football. But, they have not managed to translate this in the premier league.

Sitting at the bottom of the table, with no victories and having conceded a league high 16 goals, Norwich need to rethink.