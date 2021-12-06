African Business and Political Leaders Start Dialogue to Launch the African Green Initiative at AEW 2022

The initiative – which will be significant for the continent as stakeholders move to exploit Africa’s renewable energy resources and drive the continent’s shift towards renewables – will culminate into the African Initiative and will be unpacked during an African Green Summit which will take place at AEW 2022. We have had discussion about Green Hydrogen. African countries have the possibility to become a hydrogen powerhouse by 2030, piggybacking on the natural gas industry to export hydrogen. Green Hydrogen can also be a gamechanger. We believe all of this will depends heavily on the use of carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) in its early stages to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and aim for Africa's net-zero goals. Hydrogen and more importantly green hydrogen gives the Africa an exciting new tool to build a stronger, more reliable low-emission energy future. Our continent is uniquely positioned to become a dominant global player in this burgeoning new technology.