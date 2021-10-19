African Energy Ministers to Travel from African Energy Week in Cape Town to ADIPEC in Abu Dhabi

ADIPEC represents one of the worlds top meeting places for the global energy sector, hosting over 160 conference sessions, showcasing 26 country pavilions, and exhibiting over 2,000 companies. Considered the world’s largest energy event, ADIPEC will gather leaders from the African continent to discuss the Africa’s energy sector challenges, the realities of the energy transition, and unlocking new value opportunities on the continent. Led by African energy Ministers, the spotlight session at ADIPEC will emphasize thought leadership, direction and strategies that will shape the African continent’s response to the challenges of a post-pandemic energy landscape.

“The UAE and Africa have a long history of successful relations across the entire energy sector value chain. Through the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, as well as collaborations regarding Africa’s energy transition, addressing energy poverty and investments, the UAE has emerged as a valuable partner for the continent, working closely with African countries to develop both their economies and energy sectors. At ADIPEC in Abu Dhabi, African representatives will build on these relationships, promoting partnerships and further collaboration between Africa and the UAE. It will be our first discussion after COP26 and African Energy Week in Cape Town”. Stated Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima

An event such as ADIPEC is critical as Africa moves to strengthen its position within global energy transition dialogue. After participating in the continent’s premier Africa-focused event in Cape Town, African energy Ministers will take insights and solutions discussed in Cape Town to Abu Dhabi, expanding the conversation on Africa’s energy transition. Both AEW 2021 and ADIPEC firmly believe in the value of collaboration and sectoral integration, and by offering platforms for increased cooperation and partnership among global energy stakeholders, both events’ are committed to driving Africa’s energy transformation in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

AEW 2021, in partnership with South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy DMRE, is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2021 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments

