Arise B.V. makes US$75 million perpetual non-cumulative AT1 capital investment in Ecobank Transnational Incorporated

Ade Ayeyemi, Group Chief Executive Officer of ETI, stated: “This investment by Arise is a testament to continued support and confidence from our shareholders; their commitment to, and belief in our strategy which we remain focused on executing to deliver value to our shareholders and excellence to our customers. Indeed, in addition to improving our double leverage ratio, it is also a good boost for the firm and its staff.”

Deepak Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Arise stated: “ETI is our primary banking investment in Francophone West Africa and Anglophone West Africa. We are very supportive of ETI’s growth ambitions and its ability to increase financial services to Agri, SMEs & retail customers. Our investment will also strengthen the balance sheet of ETI and provide additional risk capital.”

The AT1 investment follows ETI’s ground-breaking US$350 million subordinated Sustainability Eurobond issued in June 2021 which was very well received by international investors across multiple continents.The Eurobond, which qualifies as Tier 2 capital, is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

About Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (‘ETI’ or ‘The Group’): Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (‘ETI’) is the parent company of the Ecobank Group, the leading independent pan-African banking group. The Ecobank Group employs over 14,000 people and serves about 29 million customers in the consumer, commercial and corporate banking sectors across 33 African countries. The Group has a banking license in France and representative offices in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; Johannesburg, South Africa; Beijing, China; London, the UK and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. The Group offers a full suite of banking products, services and solutions including bank and deposit accounts, loans, cash management, advisory, trade, securities, wealth and asset management. ETI is listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchanges in Lagos, the Ghana Stock Exchange in Accra, and the Bourse Régionale des Valeurs Mobilières in Abidjan. For further information please visit www.Ecobank.com .

About Arise: Arise is a leading African investment company that partners with sustainable, locally owned Financial Services Providers in Sub -Saharan Africa. Arise’s vision is to contribute to the economic growth in Africa and the prosperity of its people by increasing financial inclusion and employment, strengthening rural development and poverty alleviation.