China Merchants Bank with Huawei's ADN Solution Takes Home a Top Award at IDC FIIA 2021

"Awarded to China Merchants Bank for the Autonomous Driving Network. Jointly launched with Huawei, the winning project focuses on building the ability of active fault perception, rapid positioning and intelligent self-healing of data center network. It involves 5 dimensions and 75 typical scenarios, making the Autonomous Driving Network faster and more accurate in fault detection, location, network operations and maintenance capacity of the data center." IDC commended the extensive progress that CMB and Huawei have made in exploring ADN for banking.

Lu Hongju, President of General Development Dept, said: "We are very pleased to receive this accolade along with CMB for ADN innovation. We have gradually increased investment in ADN innovation, underscoring our continued efforts to help customers improve service rollout and O&M efficiency. It's really driving service innovation and we look forward to the exceptional future outcomes with ADN as well as an accelerated pace of digital transformation."

"Our strategy centers on lightweight, mobile, and digital banking. By working with Huawei, we have redefined our services through digital transformation, improving both our service quality and operational efficiency," said Li Yunlong, General Manager of the CMB Network Management Department. "We look forward to continued cooperation with Huawei, refining our operations with cutting-edge technologies such as ADN and offering more convenient and secure financial services for our customers."

Huawei is a widely recognized active advocator and practitioner of autonomous driving networks. Looking ahead, Huawei will continue to keep pace with global enterprises and carriers, enhance broader, deeper, and more efficient cooperation with global business partners, and jointly build a more open and cooperative ecosystem. These concerted efforts are set to promote autonomous driving network implementations at scale and accelerate digitalization and operational hyper-automation across industries, ultimately driving the high-quality development of the global digital economy with intelligent connectivity.