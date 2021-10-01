Displaced youth in Wau receive sports equipment from Bangladeshi peacekeepers

“I am very excited about receiving sports equipment from UNMISS,” said Michael Edward Bindu, a resident of the camp. “Because of the ongoing pandemic, we have had an elongated break from any education and being engaged in sports enables us to use our time constructively and prevents youth from falling prey to bad habits or indulging in petty crimes.”

For his part, Lieutenant ColonelJangir Alam, CIMIC officer, UNMISS, highlighted the importance of education and peaceful coexistence.

“Education is the first step for young children to gain knowledge, understand critical thinking and acquire the skills they need to shape a prosperous, economically stable future for themselves. This handover is a small gesture on our part as peacekeepers to keep young people engaged in constructive activities that promote unity and coexistence,” stated the Lieutenant Colonel

For his part, James Deng Apai, Chairperson of the IDP camp assured peacekeepers that young people residing here will make the best possible use of the items.

“Such gesturesfrom international partners like UNMISS motivateus to renew ouremphasis on education. Every item received will benefit the entire community,” he said.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

Media files