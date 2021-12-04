ECOWAS Commission Organizes Technical Committee Meeting on ECOWAS Single Currency Programme

The Chair of the Technical Committee on the ECOWAS Single Currency Programme, Dr. Alhassan Iddirusu who was represented by the Deputy Head, International and Regional Economic Policy Unit, Ministry of Finance, Republic of Finance Raymond Kodjoe Nazar welcomed all to this important meeting to consider and discuss the draft ECOWAS Macroeconomic Performance and Convergence Report for the first half of year 2021. He thanked the Joint team from ECOWAS Commission, West African Monetary Institute and West African Monetary Authority who put together the report. He said that despite the economic growth rates achieved in 2019 which was eroded by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic which resulted in slow and negative growth, increased health spending and loss of tax revenues, there is a need for necessary and urgent steps to emerge stronger from the fallout of the pandemic. Speaking from the data extracted from the report, he said “GDP growth for first half of year 2021 is 3.76 percent and is expected to end the year at 4.07 percent on account of rising community prices and improved economic activity in the first 6 months of 2021”. He furthered stated that “prosperity of the region depends on building stronger networks and institutions to enable us emerge from the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic”.