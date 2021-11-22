Election of New Bureau: African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights

The ACHPR is an autonomous treaty body of the African Union, and is composed of eleven (11) Commissioners, who are elected by the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union. The Commissioners serve in their personal capacity and in an independent and impartial manner. The mandate of the Commission is defined in Article 45 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (the African Charter), which includes the promotion and protection of human and peoples' rights on the continent and the interpretation of any provision of the African Charter at the request of a state party; among other tasks as maybe directed by the African Union Assembly of Heads of State and Government.

The African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights (ACHPR) was established under Article 30 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights, which entered into force on October 21 1986. The African Charter is ratified by fifty-four (54) of the fifty-five (55) Member States of the African Union, making it one of the most widely ratified instruments adopted by the African Union. The number of ratifications of the Charter signify a near universal acceptance by African States of the standards contained therein. 2021 marked the 40 years of existence of the African Charter. The implementation of the Charter has led to an increasing contribution to the recognition of the legitimacy of the works of civil society organizations, human rights defenders, political opposition and the media.

The Charter represents an exercise of African agency in defining the essence and meaning of the rights that give full expression to Africa’s long struggle and aspirations for dignity, freedom, equality and justice. The African Charter main target are the individual states and addresses itself to both colonial rule and the oppression of people in the hands of independent governments. The African Charter is one of the human rights instrument that is widely cited not only in large number of continental legal and policy documents, but also in national and sub-regional instruments. Along with other human rights instruments it inspired, the African Charter continues to serve as source of inspiration in the elaboration of national bills of rights and various laws giving effect to specific human rights. It is equally iconic in its contribution to the corpus of international human rights.