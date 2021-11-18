RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Foreign Minister Stresses Importance of Holding 3rd Session of Political Consultations Between Tunisia and Australia

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Othman Jerandi, on Wednesday, met with Australian Ambassador in Tunis, with residence in Malta, Jennifer Claire Cartmill.

The Minister stressed the importance of holding the 3rd session of political consultations between the two countries, while giving an overview of political developments in Tunisia, in light of the measures taken by the President of the Republic on July 25.

These measures were taken "in strict compliance with the Constitution and in accordance with the expectations of Tunisians," added Mr.Jerandi .

He affirmed Tunisia's determination to increase bilateral cooperation in all fields and to beef-up economic relations, trade and investments, particularly in the energy, mining and agriculture sectors, in addition to priority projects such as health, education, scientific research in medicine and the pharmaceutical industry.

The Australian diplomat said her country supports initiatives to improve the economic situation. She spoke about cooperation projects in Tunisia, mainly in relation to phosphate. In this sense, the ambassador mentioned the intention of the company "Fortescue Future Industries" to carry out a mega project with high employment intensity.

The two countries share the same democratic values, noted the ambassador, while praising the role of Tunisia as a leader in the Arab world in terms of respect for women's rights and the rule of law.

The meeting also tackled developments in Libya and regional meetings in support of stability in this country.

The FM stressed the positive role of Tunisia in the inter-Libyan dialogue mechanism and its commitment to actively contribute to regional and international efforts to ensure the success of the electoral process and stability in Libya.

