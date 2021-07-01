Gazprom EP International Vladimir Ilyanin to Promote Upstream Oil and Gas at African Energy Week 2021 in Cape Town

With key areas of focus including managing upstream projects and searching, evaluating and acquiring new petroleum assets in the world’s major oil and gas regions, Gazprom is seeking to widen its footprint in emerging African markets. Despite its significant oil potential, Africa only accounted for approximately nine percent of the global oil output in 2019. As the continent seeks to address energy poverty and increase domestic economic revenues, many countries have launched new exploration initiatives, leading to an influx in new opportunities for international stakeholders. Accordingly, companies such as Gazprom are redirecting a focus on Africa, in which AEW 2021 - representing the only Africa-focused energy event to take place in 2021 – will further the exploration agenda by uniting international stakeholders with African opportunities.