Internet Society Foundation announces innovation grants to address connectivity gap

The BOLT program builds on the Internet Society Foundation’s commitment to support innovative solutions to Internet connectivity, such as project in Costa Rica ( https://bit.ly/3D30nRt ) that is providing Internet connectivity in underserved communities through the use of anInternet Backpack ( https://bit.ly/3CPRDho ).

BOLT is open for applications ( https://bit.ly/3kTpr6W ) between 27 September and 29 October and the grantees will be announced in November. Applying teams must ensure that their lead organization is a legally registered 501(c)(3) or equivalent.

More information on grant details and the application process can be found at: https://bit.ly/3AXbqL5 .

