Investors on the hunt for problem hotels

Barrows (BarrowsHotels.com), the provider of hotel investments and advisory services for hotels in the Middle East, sees huge demand in the market for problem hotels.

Barrows Hotel Enterprises
Barrows Hotel Enterprises

We are really taking the cherries out of the cake and earning hard money by purchasing problem hotels and sell them forward with long term operator agreements. We are approached every day by interested parties to restructure and guide the sale of the asset.

Many hotels have run into financial and operational difficulties as a result of the global pandemic. The operator agreement is dissolved or surrendered while we are present with the restructuring of the asset. We improve the real estate, add value with improvements, long-term operator agreements and sell it forward to institutional investors.

In the coming year we expect a huge increase in smaller hotels. We are ready to intervene immediately with our knowledge and skills. Usually on behalf of the bank, but often also on behalf of the operator or asset manager said Chairman Erwin Jager of Barrows Hotel Enterprises.

Because we know the industry inside out, we are able to perform a thorough analysis in a very short time and come with an improvement plan to protect the value of the property. The goal is always to increase the value for the asset and the daily operations of the hotel operator.

Barrows Hotel Enterprises internationally manages more than 10,000 hotel rooms in more than 10 countries. The company started in 2008 as a real estate investor in the residential market in Dubai. Since 2012, Barrows has changed its strategy and the company is fully focused on the fast-growing hotel industry in the Middle East and Africa.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Barrows Hotel Enterprises.

For more information: Barrows Hotel Enterprisesmedia@barrowshotels.com

