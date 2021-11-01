It's Game On! Riot Games takes over Burj Khalifa in spectacular style to promote upcoming Netflix series - Arcane

As a clear statement of its ongoing move into more of an entertainment business, the spectacle organized by RIOT Games was one not to be missed. Hundreds of fans and curious onlookers gathered around the Dubai Fountains as the Burj Khalifa was transformed into a portal to Runeterra – the setting for Arcane. After a countdown, onlookers were treated to an insight into some of the main story characters as well as some footage from the upcoming series.

According to the developer, this is only the beginning; “To see Arcane come to life on the Burj Khalifa in such spectacular style was really something incredible to witness. I think this stunt perfectly encapsulates not only where RIOT Games is going as a company, but what our new series ‘Arcane’ sets to achieve. Be bold, do not be afraid to take chances, and most importantly always strive to put on a truly breathtaking show! We can’t wait for the world to get to grips with Arcane” said Ali Muslumanoglu, Country Manager of Riot Games MENA.

League of Legends allows players to pick from more than 140 playable champions with origins all across the fantasy world of Runeterra – of which a part of its lore and characters have led to Arcane. Arcane will delve into this world, focusing on the story of the sisters Vi and Jinx as they find themselves at odds after being separated as young children in the undercity, Zaun.

RIOT has had a stellar year as it invests more into its IP’s such as VALORANT and League of Legends, with the 2021 League of Legends World Championship attracting 49.45 million international concurrent viewers last year. Coupled with the launch of its first television show, the company is doubling down on its approach to blending competition, entertainment, and gaming in a whole new way to serve RIOT’s global player base.

