Kenya Rugby Sevens legend achieves yet another Milestone

Rugby sevens legend Humphrey Kayange has achieved yet another milestone, becoming the first Kenyan to be inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame.

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU)
Kayange, enjoyed an illustrious 12-year career with the Kenya Sevens national team, Shujaa, captaining the side to the semi-final of the 2009 Rugby World Cup Sevens in Dubai.

He was also part of the side that repeated this feat at the 2013 tournament in Moscow as well as the history making team of 2016 that won the Singapore Sevens, Kenya’s first ever World Sevens Series tournament title before taking part in that year’s Olympic games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Currently the athlete’s representative on the National Olympic Committee of Kenya, Kayange was part of the team put together by World Rugby to lobby for rugby seven’s inclusion at the Olympics. He is also involved in philanthropic work under the Good Kenyan Foundation.

“I wish to extend a hearty congratulations message to Humphrey for his latest award. There couldn’t be a more impactful player to receive this award and cements his place in the annals of rugby history as one of the greats of the game. Beyond his unparalleled success as a player, Humphrey has demonstrated great leadership capability by championing player welfare in his roles on the National Olympic Committee of Kenya and the International Olympic Committee. We are very proud of Humphrey’s top class achievements which underpin the class of the rugby man. Well done Humphrey,” said Kenya Rugby Union Chairman Oduor Gangla.

