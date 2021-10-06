RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Landmark report highlights untapped potential of Africa's film industry

Authors:

APO Importer

Africa’s filmand audiovisual industriescould create over 20 million jobs and contribute $20 billion to the continent’s combined Gross Domestic Product (GDP),the UN cultural agency, UNESCO , said on Tuesday ina new report highlightingthis untapped potential.

UN News
UN News

The African Film Industry: Trends, Challenges and Opportunities for Growth is the first-ever mapping of the sector, which currently employs some five million people and accounts for $5 billion in GDP across Africa.

Recommended articles

Making creativity viable

Audrey Azoulay, the UNESCO Director-General, presented the report in Paris alongside esteemed filmmakers Abderrahmane Sissako and Mati Diop.

“This landmark publication reflects on the importance of strengthening international cooperation to enable all countries, in particular developing countries, to develop cultural and creative industries that are viable and competitive both nationally and internationally,” she said .

The report aims to help the African film industry, and decision-makers, to take stock of the current landscape and plan strategically for future growth.

Africa’s potential as a film powerhouse remains largely untapped, despite a significant growth in production across the continent, the report argues. Nigeria alone produces around 2,500 films a year.

Even though affordable digital film equipment and online platforms allow direct distribution to consumers, opening new avenues for content creators, Africa is the most underserved continent in terms of movie theatres. Currently, there is only one cinema screen per 787,402 people.

Lights, camera, piracy

The film industry also faces the significant problem of piracy. The UNESCO report estimates that 50 per cent to over 75 per cent of revenue is lost to piracy, though precise data does not exist. Additionally, just 19 out of 54 African countries offer financial support to filmmakers.

The report outlines further challenges, including limitations on freedom of expression, as well as education, training and internet connectivity.

Films as ‘public goods’

This year marks two decades since the adoption of a UNESCO Declaration that upholds cultural diversity as being as necessary to humanity as biodiversity is to nature.

Ms. Azoulay said in commemorating the anniversary, “we must raise our voice to reaffirm that films are indeed ‘public goods’ that require public support and investment to ensure equal access to creation, production, distribution, dissemination and consumption.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of UN News.

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Eric Omondi cracks up US celebrities as his viral video hits 8 million views in 24 hrs

Eric Omondi cracks up US celebrities as his viral video hits 8 million views in 24 hrs

Inside Eric Omondi's new Sh141 Million Mansion in Karen [Video]

Inside Eric Omondi's new Sh141 Million Mansion in Karen [Video]

2 Kenyan journalists behind Kenyatta family offshore wealth exposé

2 Kenyan journalists behind Kenyatta family offshore wealth exposé

Eric Omondi clarifies reports that his new house is an AirBnB

Eric Omondi clarifies reports that his new house is an AirBnB

Kibaki video goes viral in US during social media blackout

Kibaki video goes viral in US during social media blackout

Isaac Mwaura's wife opens up on battle with depression

Isaac Mwaura's wife opens up on battle with depression

Uhuru's aide joins first Kenyans to drive on elevated Nairobi Expressway [Video]

Uhuru's aide joins first Kenyans to drive on elevated Nairobi Expressway [Video]

Cate Waruguru speaks after Moses Kuria leaked a screenshot of their WhatsApp DMs

Cate Waruguru speaks after Moses Kuria leaked a screenshot of their WhatsApp DMs

Lynn Ngugi addresses allegations of blackmailing interview guest [Screenshots]

Lynn Ngugi addresses allegations of blackmailing interview guest [Screenshots]

Trending

Displaced youth in Wau receive sports equipment from Bangladeshi peacekeepers

United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS)

African Union partners with APO Group to Re-brand and Re-position Africa to the world at the Expo 2020 Dubai

APO Group

Kenya-UK Health Care Workforce Collaboration to facilitate capacity building for Kenyan Nurses

Ministry of Health, Kenya

Sun Exchange secures $2.5 million convertible note financing

The Sun Exchange