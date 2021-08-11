Libyan Political Dialogue Forum Holds a Virtual Meeting to Review the Proposals Bridging Committee (PBC) Proposals for a Constitutional Basis for National Elections

In his opening remarks, Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Libya and Head of UNSMIL Ján Kubiš stressed that ideas and proposals developed by the LPDF “contain all the ingredients necessary to reach a constructive compromise if you can mobilize the political will and make the necessary mutual concessions to take your country beyond this state of perennial transition to complete the political process and unification of Libya and its institution under an elected civilian authority”.

Special Envoy Kubiš also informed the LPDF members that UNSMIL intends to convene soon an in-person meeting of the LPDF to take final decisions on the critical contentious issues, that will enable the holding of national elections on 24 December 2021.

Addressing the closing session , UNSMIL Coordinator and Assistant Secretary-General Raisedon Zenenga noted that the responsibility to finalize the constitutional basis for the elections rests with the LPDF members. “The UN and Libya’s international partners are here to support and assist you, including to offer ideas on how to construct a reasonable compromise that bridges the differences among all parties, ” he added.