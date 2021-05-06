Liquid Telecom unveils its new identity, Liquid Intelligent Technologies in Zambia as it establishes itself as the digital service partner of choice for African businesses

Liquid Intelligent Technologies will expand its Managed Services offerings to drive and ensure successful adoption of tools to re-imagine their customers' businesses and how they work and connect. Whether they are focused on enabling collaboration or utilising the most advanced cloud applications.

As a Microsoft Gold Partner, Liquid Intelligent Technologies is redefining Network, Cloud and Cyber Security offerings through strategic partnerships with leading global players, bringing innovative business applications, intelligent cloud services and world-class security to the African continent.

With the future of network security-driven from the cloud, Liquid Intelligent Technologies' recently launched its Cyber Security business unit, which uniquely delivers security at its core, protecting your business's data throughout its lifecycle.

Over the last decade, the Government in Zambia has been working with businesses in the private sector to realise their vision of a Smart Zambia. Core to this vision is digital inclusion where no one in the country is left behind. At Liquid Zambia we have been partnering with the government to help them accelerate their digital transformation agenda and our rebrand serves as a reaffirmation to this continuous partnership. Our extensive and reliable backbone infrastructure in the country has ensured that our customers in the business and retail sectors identify us as a premier connectivity provider, now we will be layering our existing offering with our digital products and services like cybersecurity and cloud services showcasing our commitment to transforming our great nation into a digitally led economy,” concludes Mark Townsend, CEO Liquid Intelligent Technologies Zambia.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Liquid Intelligent Technologies.

For more information contact: Angela Chandy Email: Angela.chandy@liquid.tech

Liquid Intelligent Technologies – Brand video (https://bit.ly/3eorexW) LinkedIn - www.linkedin.com/showcase/liquid-east-africa/ Twitter – www.twitter.com/LiquidInTechZM Facebook - www.facebook.com/LiquidInTechZM