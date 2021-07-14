MEC Madoda Sambatha Urges Eligible Individuals to Register for Vaccinations

The introduction of the new category of eligible vaccines is part of government efforts to ramp up vaccination roll-out programme so that the vaccine can be able to reach majority of the population and more people can be protected from the devastating impact of the COVID-19 virus.

"This opportunity to register the next category of our people come at a time when our province is experiencing a serious surge in positive COVID-19 cases therefore we cannot overstate the importance of registration for vaccine and as the province we are targeting just over 1,5 million of eligible individuals" concluded Sambatha.

Communities are urged to continue to be vigilant and to take necessary measures to protect themselves, their families, friends and neighbours by adhering to non-pharmaceutical measures to break the rate of transmission.