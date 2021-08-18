MSGBC Oil, Gas and Power Conference-exhibition : Senegal wants to Strengthen Investments in the Energy Sector

"This conference will help stimulate investment in our country in this sector, with the forthcoming prospects for oil and gas exploitation, and also in the renewable energy sector in which our country has made significant progress with nearly 30% clean energy in the electricity grid. ” She adds that, "the imminent arrival of local gas will constitute a significant element of our energy transition, taking into account climate change, to produce clean and accessible energy at a lower cost, thanks to innovative programs in this area," Minister of Petroleum and Energy Mrs. Aïssatou Sophie GLADIMA, says.

The choice of Senegal by the strategic partner ECP is justified by the notable advances recorded in the energy sector. The major investments made in recent years within the framework of the Emerging Senegal Plan (PSE), the optimistic outlook for oil and gas exploitation by 2023, as well as the significant results in the field of renewable energy, additionally supports the conference.

The energy transition will indeed be one of the important themes of this event, with programs in innovations for clean and accessible energy at a lower cost.

Senegal has been experiencing a period of significant growth in the energy sector in recent years involving all segments of the oil and gas value chain, as well as renewable energy. This development is supported by key investment decisions, taken in record time and backed by a strong political will to accelerate projects of national importance.

To face the challenges of industrialization of Senegal, investment in national resources is more important than ever. “Through this conference, we strongly affirm to global investors that Senegal and the sub-region are open for business and that our oil, gas and electricity sectors represent an unparalleled investment opportunity in Africa," strongly underlined the Minister of Petroleum and Energy.

MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power is one of the first major energy conferences in Africa that brings together the entire energy value chain. The event celebrates national companies, with two pavilions dedicated to showcasing local capacities. It will also see the participation of official delegations from many African countries, in particular those of the MSGBC sedimentary basin (Mauritania, Senegal, Gambia, Guinea Bissau and Guinea Conakry), oil-producing countries of West Africa, alongside partners from Europe, North America and Asia.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.

Media files