Shell, Nedbank, FedEx, AWS, Roche, AGRA, City of Johannesburg and PayFast Partner for AWIEF 2021 Hybrid Conference and AWIEF Awards

The AWIEF 2021 Conference and the AWIEF Awards will both take place as hybrid events (virtual and in-person). The venue for the in-person events is the Marriott Hotel Melrose Arch, Johannesburg, South Africa.

Shell Downstream South Africa, Nedbank, FedEx Express, AWS, Roche, AGRA, City of Johannesburg, Balsamiq, and PayFast have all partnered with AWIEF as proud Sponsors of the AWIEF 2021 Conference and AWIEF Awards.

Strategy Specialist Nirmala Reddy, Nedbank Business Banking, Enterprise Development, said “Nedbank’s philosophy of seeing money differently has set it on a journey with phenomenal women that want to be part of the solution to rebuild the economy. Through targeted programmes and interventions, Nedbank supports the business owner in her capacity as leader, innovator, coach, strategist and many other roles she must fulfil.”. The programmes and interventions are tailored, encompassing all aspects of the business value chain to enable them to take their business to the next level” Reddy adds.

“ As Shell South Africa, our aim, through Enterprise and Supplier Development, is to contribute towards progressing South Africa’s Transformation journey, through the creation, and support of businesses that flourish and grow in an inclusive South African economy and beyond.

We have partnered with AWIEF since 2018 and this partnership has enabled us to contribute towards progressing South Africa’s transformation by engaging over 1300 women entrepreneurs to grow their networks, access markets and finance.”, says Ntobeko Mogadime, Transformation Adviser for Shell Downstream South Africa.

“We’re excited to partner with AWIEF whose goals of economic inclusion and empowering entrepreneurs align closely with those of PayFast. We believe that enabling female entrepreneurs through technology and specifically ecommerce, will drive innovation and economic growth in Africa, giving women more opportunities to create value in their communities while generating an income through online payments”, says Colleen Harrison, Head of Marketing at PayFast.

High-level global speakers will lead discussions on post-pandemic recovery and sustainable economic growth for Africa. This includes a Ministers’ panel made up of African Ministers from Egypt, Rwanda and Ghana, and joining them, is a representative from the African Development Bank.

