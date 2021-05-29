Team Qhubeka ASSOS set for Crit�rium du Dauphin�

Our roster will be headlined by Fabio Aru and Michael Gogl, who have both been training well in recent weeks. They will be supported by Sander Armée, Carlos Barbero, Sean Bennett, and Robert Power, riders who can create opportunities on stages suited to them. Dylan Sunderland from Australia completes our lineup. Team Qhubeka ASSOS looks forward to a challenging, but exciting week, in the build up to the Tour de France. A big thank you to Bakusele (@kusta_original) for announcing our line-up with his fan video(https://bit.ly/34uxQVC) submission. Michael Gogl - Rider I am definitely looking forward to get back to racing now. After preparing with some of the team in an altitude camp in Andorra on 2400m, I think we can consider ourselves as ready. There are many different profiles of stages this week which should suit every one of our team on different days. We will definitely go to hunt stages and try to keep the momentum of our impressive Giro d'Italia team, which gives motivation to everyone in the team.