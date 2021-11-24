RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

The UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg Concludes Visit to Cairo

Authors:

APO Importer

The Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, concluded today a visit to Cairo where he met the Egyptian Foreign Minister, Sameh Shoukry, and the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Ahmed Aboul Gheit. They discussed the importance of a stable Yemen for the region, and the shared responsibility of the region’s countries to prevent further escalation in Yemen. They also discussed the need to support Yemenis to reach a negotiated political settlement to end the conflict.

Office of the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen (OSESGY)
Office of the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen (OSESGY)

Mr. Grundberg also met with a diverse group of Yemeni women and men including parliamentarians, representatives of political parties, civil society organizations and media professionals. Participants stressed the need to de-escalate violence and highlighted the impact of the deteriorating economy on the lives of civilians. Mr. Grundberg consulted Yemeni interlocutors on ways to start an inclusive political dialogue that includes the parties’ demands in a broader Yemeni agenda of political, economic and security priorities.

Recommended articles

“Piecemeal approaches will not result in a sustainable solution. There needs to be equal focus on immediate priorities that mitigate the impact of the war on civilians, and on the longer-term questions needed to reach a durable and just solution to conflict,” Mr. Grundberg said.

Discussions in Cairo also included recent military developments in Yemen, including in Hudaydah, and the worsening humanitarian situation. Mr. Grundberg highlighted that the sustained offensive on Ma’rib has already resulted in ripple effects across Yemen, and it continues to undermine the prospects of a negotiated settlement to the conflict.

“There is no sustainable military solution to the conflict in Yemen. All warring parties need to de-escalate violence and prioritize the interests of civilians over scoring military wins,” Mr. Grundberg said.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Office of the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen (OSESGY).

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Baby mama drama strikes Dennis Itumbi

Baby mama drama strikes Dennis Itumbi

Betty Kyallo shares photos of the first Subaru she bought after joining KTN

Betty Kyallo shares photos of the first Subaru she bought after joining KTN

Where is Mr Tembo? Ex-Tahidi High principal resurfaces [Video]

Where is Mr Tembo? Ex-Tahidi High principal resurfaces [Video]

Yvette Obura’s heartwarming message to Diana Marua excites Kenyans

Yvette Obura’s heartwarming message to Diana Marua excites Kenyans

Emotional Harmonize exposes Diamond as their beef heats up [Video]

Emotional Harmonize exposes Diamond as their beef heats up [Video]

Diana Marua hospitalized, Bahati gives update [Photos]

Diana Marua hospitalized, Bahati gives update [Photos]

Eddie Butita: How Bahati and Diana stole and sold my show [Video]

Eddie Butita: How Bahati and Diana stole and sold my show [Video]

Akothee gives Eric Omondi and Jacque Maribe a piece of her mind over child dispute

Akothee gives Eric Omondi and Jacque Maribe a piece of her mind over child dispute

We are sorry - Eric Omondi & Jacque Maribe apologize after handshake [Video]

We are sorry - Eric Omondi & Jacque Maribe apologize after handshake [Video]

Trending

Indian Team Triumphant in Inaugural Inspiring Futures Event

Adam Bradford Agency

Ghana's Minister of Energy Hon. Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh Confirms as VIP Speaker at MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2021

Energy Capital & Power

Nokia, UNICEF and Orange Foundation partner to empower young people in Morocco

Nokia

Digital Payments in Kenya Grow Beyond Pandemic-Led Push, reports Cellulant

Cellulant