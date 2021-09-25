Training of Teachers on Assistive Technologies and Interactive Digital Textbooks in Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda

Under the framework of the Accessible Digital Textbooks project funded by theUN Partnership on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNPRPD), the UNESCO Regional Office for Eastern Africa with partners, particularly the ministries of Education, is supporting training of teachers on the use of Assistive Technologies and Interactive Digital Textbooks in teaching and adapting content to improve learning outcomes in Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda. The trainings which will be conducted by the Global E-Schools and Communities Initiative (GESCI) are expected to take place from 2 to 10 October 2021.