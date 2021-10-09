Uganda's Ministry of Health, with support from KOICA and WHO launches 5- year project to improve Maternal, Child and Adolescent Health Services in Busoga Region

The State Minister of Health in Charge of Primary Health Care, Honourable Margaret Muhanga said, "The Health System Strengthening Project to improve maternal, child and adolescent health services is timely in supporting the Government of Uganda's commitment to end preventable maternal, new-born, child, and adolescent deaths." She added that the project will go a long way in improving the health indicators of the targeted population in the Busoga sub-region.

“When the status of maternal, newborn, infant, and child health is good, the health system is then considered as performing well,” she stressed.

H.E Ha Byung-Kyoo, the Korean Ambassador in Uganda appreciated the cooperation from the Government of Uganda and WHO, as he expressed the commitment for support from the Republic of Korea. “Through KOICA and other Korean-based development partners, the Government of Korea is committed to contributing to the achievement of the Ministry of Health’s vision of ending preventable maternal new-born, child and adolescent deaths by improving RMNCAH infrastructure, supporting capacity growth of health workers and enhancing school health,” he said.

He further emphasized, “as accessibility and quality of basic healthcare is crucial for the quality of people’s lives, in May this year, the Government of Korea through KOICA handed over seven ambulances through this project to ensure the continuity of essential health services especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The WHO Representative to Uganda, Dr. Yonas Tegegn Woldemariam, said that the project is implemented in line with WHO Country Cooperation Strategy 4, which includes strengthening the multisectoral approach to address reproductive, maternal, new-born, child, and adolescent health and the social and environmental determinants of health.

"As we work tirelessly to reach women and children, we are also committed through this project to reach out to the adolescents in schools and those out of school mainly through the education system to address their sexual and reproductive health needs," he said.

Dr. Yonas further pointed out that the project aims to reach 349,327 in-school adolescent boys and girls aged 10 to 19 years. 687 primary and secondary teachers with accurate information on sexual and reproductive health and rights, and HIV, as well as life skills through the school health program.

The launch took place in Kamuli District and was attended by representatives from the Ministry of Health, officials from the Korean Embassy in Uganda, KOICA, WHO officials led by the WHO representative, and health officials from the selected districts.