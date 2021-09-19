UN Security Council: Press Statement on the Situation in Somalia

The Members of the Security Council urged all parties to resolve their differences through dialogue for the good of Somalia and to prioritise the peaceful conduct of transparent, credible and inclusive elections within the agreed timelines and in accordance with the 17 September and 27 May agreements.

The Members of the Security Council urged the Federal Government and the Federal Member States to ensure that any political differences do not divert from united action against Al-Shabaab and other militant groups.

The Members of the Security Council reaffirmed their respect for the sovereignty, political independence, territorial integrity and unity of Somalia.

