Akinwumi Adesina has become the face of the African Development Bank (AfDB), a multilateral development finance institution.

A former Nigerian Minister of Agriculture, Adesina has led the bank since 2015, making history as the first president to be elected with 100% of the votes from the board of directors.



His leadership has transformed the AfDB into a globally recognised institution for financial innovation and development impact.

On March 18, 2025, Adesina was awarded Kenya’s highest national honour, Chief of the Order of the Golden Heart (CGH), by President William Ruto.

The ceremony, held at State House in Nairobi, recognised Adesina’s outstanding contributions to Africa’s development. President Ruto described him as a great leader who has played a pivotal role in transforming lives across the continent.

In his acceptance speech, Adesina expressed his deep gratitude, stating: “I am greatly humbled by your incredible kindness! What a great honour! What a rare privilege! What a historic recognition!”

Beyond his work in economic development, Adesina is also known for his unique sense of style. Unlike most international officials who opt for traditional neckties, he proudly sports bow ties, making them his signature look—a reflection of his bold and confident personality.

Early life and education

Akinwumi Ayodeji Adesina was born on February 6, 1960, in Nigeria. He pursued his higher education at the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University), where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Economics.

Career and leadership in Agriculture

Adesina’s career began in the agricultural sector, he worked with organizations such as the Rockefeller Foundation and the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA).



His expertise and dedication to agricultural development saw him appointed as Nigeria’s Minister of Agriculture in 2011 under President Goodluck Jonathan.



During his tenure, he spearheaded significant reforms in the sector, including the implementation of an electronic wallet system that reduced corruption and ensured direct access to farm inputs for farmers.

President of the African Development Bank

In 2015, Adesina was elected President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), making history as the first individual to secure 100% of the votes from the institution’s board of directors.



His leadership marked a turning point for the bank, transforming it into a globally recognised institution for financial innovation and development impact.



Under his stewardship, the bank’s general capital rose from $93 billion to $318 billion, enabling it to finance high-impact projects across the African continent.

AfDB’s projects and impact in Kenya

Kenya has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the bank, since its establishment in 1964, the AfDB has financed 167 projects in the country, with a financial commitment of $7.8 billion.



Some of the major projects undertaken during Adesina’s tenure include:

The last-mile connectivity electricity project – This initiative increased the number of Kenyans connected to the national electricity grid from 2.42 million households in 2014 to 9.7 million households in 2024, significantly improving access to power.

Thika-Nairobi Highway expansion – The expansion of this key road has drastically reduced travel time from 2-3 hours to just 30-45 minutes, enhancing economic activities and mobility.

Kenya towns sustainable water supply and sanitation project – The bank has committed $634 million to this project, including 314.92 million Euros for the Thwake Multipurpose Water Dam.



Scheduled for completion by July 2026, this dam will provide water to over 1.3 million people in Kitui and Makueni counties, as well as the Konza Techno-City in Machakos County.

Private sector support – Over $700 million has been provided in lines of credit to more than eight commercial banks in Kenya, boosting private sector growth.

Affordable housing – The AfDB’s support for Kenya’s mortgage sector has played a pivotal role in the government’s national housing programme, facilitating the construction of 150,000 houses and generating employment for 260,000 youths.

Personal life and unique fashion style

Beyond his professional achievements, Adesina is known for his distinctive fashion style. Unlike most international officials who opt for traditional neckties, he prefers bow ties, which have become a signature part of his look. This unique fashion choice reflects his personality—bold, innovative, and confident.