Billionaires whose wealth can pay off Kenya's $87.7B debt

As of mid-2025, Kenya’s external debt stands at a staggering Sh11.36 trillion, according to the latest reports.

This figure, a focal point of national economic discourse, raises pressing questions about the country's fiscal health and the sustainability of its borrowing.

When converted to US dollars at the mid-2025 exchange rate, this debt is approximately $87.7 billion.

President William Ruto greets Treasury CS John Mbadi as Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi looks on

In a striking illustration of the continent's wealth disparity, the collective fortune of Africa's top 13 wealthiest individuals not only surpasses but nearly doubles this amount, clocking in at an estimated $92 billion.

A Glimpse at Kenya's Financial Ledger

Kenya's public debt has been a subject of intense scrutiny, with the government navigating a delicate balance between financing development projects and managing its repayment obligations.

The Sh11.36 trillion external debt figure, as of 2025, stresses the nation's reliance on foreign creditors to fund its budget and infrastructure ambitions .

Economists and citizens alike have expressed concerns over the growing debt servicing costs, which consume a significant portion of the country's revenue.

Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury and Economic Planning, John Mbadi

The Continental Rich List: Africa's Top Billionaires in Mid-2025

Across the continent, a small cadre of business magnates presides over colossal fortunes.

Based on a compilation of mid-2025 data from Forbes and the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, here are Africa's ten wealthiest individuals

The combined net worth of these ten individuals, an astounding $92 billion, is a testament to their vast business empires that span the continent and the globe.

A Stark Juxtaposition: Private Fortunes and Public Debt

The sheer scale of this private wealth, when placed against a nation's public debt, throws the issue of wealth concentration in Africa into sharp focus.

The concentration of wealth in the hands of a few is not a phenomenon unique to Africa.

However, on a continent grappling with significant poverty and inequality, the implications are particularly profound.

This reality has spurred conversations around more progressive taxation policies, including wealth taxes and inheritance taxes, aimed at redistributing resources and funding public services.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi

Furthermore, there are growing calls for the continent's wealthiest to play a more significant role in its development through strategic philanthropy and impact investing.

While many of Africa's billionaires are engaged in philanthropic endeavours, the scale of the continent's challenges necessitates a more systemic approach.

