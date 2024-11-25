CBK guide on how to spot authentic 2024 Kenyan banknotes

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has unveiled the much-anticipated 2024 series of Kenyan banknotes, setting a new standard for security and innovation in the country's currency.

CBK in November 20, 2024, announced the roll-out of updated Sh50, Sh100, Sh200, and Sh500 notes, which will circulate alongside the 2019 series. The new series incorporates several changes while maintaining most of the elements introduced in the 2019 series. The updates include:

Signatures of new officials: Governor of the Central Bank of Kenya: Dr. Kamau Thugge

Principal Secretary, National Treasury: Dr. Chris Kiptoo Year of Print:

The notes are dated 2024, clearly marked for easy identification. Advanced Security Threads:

Colour-changing threads specific to each denomination add an extra layer of protection against counterfeiting.

The CBK has also provided a step-by-step guide on how to verify the authenticity of the 2024 Kenyan banknotes.

Step 1: Feel the note

Tactile features:

Run your fingers over the word "KENYA" and the edge bars specific to the denomination. The text and bars should feel raised. Value Edge Bars: Each denomination has a distinct number of tactile bars: Sh50: 1 bar Sh100: 2 bars Sh200: 3 bars Sh500: 4 bars



Step 2: Look at the note

Watermark: Hold the note to the light to reveal a lion's head watermark, visible from both sides. Security thread: A continuous thread runs vertically through the note and is clearly visible when held up to the light.

Alignment: The CBK logo and the denomination align perfectly when viewed from both sides.

Step 3: Tilt the note Colour-changing threads: Tilt the note at an angle to see the thread change colour. Each denomination has a unique colour effect: Green for Sh50 Purple for Sh100 Blue for Sh200 Red for Sh500

Golden Band: The band glows under UV light and displays the value of the banknote.

Themes and designs for each denomination The 2024 series maintains themes inspired by Kenya’s development priorities: Sh50: Green energy

Sh100: Agriculture

Sh200: Social services

Sh500: Tourism

Sh1,000: Governance The intricate illustrations on each note highlight Kenya’s achievements in these sectors, making counterfeiting them extremely difficult.

What to do if you suspect a counterfeit

If you come across a suspicious note: Do not attempt to use it—this is illegal. Report the note to your nearest bank or CBK branch. Provide details of where and how you obtained the note.