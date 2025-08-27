The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has announced that, effective October 1, 2025, all processing of import and export licences and consignment documents for alcoholic drinks and related products will be handled through the Kenya National Electronic Single Window System, commonly called the Trade Facilitation Platform or TFP.

The platform is managed by the Kenya Trade Network Agency, KenTrade, and will centralise clearance workflows for goods regulated by NACADA.

According to the public notice, the integration is an administrative and technical measure intended to streamline trade procedures, reduce manual processing and delays, and strengthen regulatory oversight.

An AI-generated image of alcohol bottles on a shelf

The move will enable automated generation of consignment documents and online cargo release, replacing manual release procedures that can be time consuming and opaque.

ADVERTISEMENT

NACADA emphasised that existing fees and charges related to licencing will remain unchanged and will continue to be governed by current legal provisions.

Payments will continue to be made through the eCitizen platform , which is integrated with the TFP for the purposes of trade facilitation.

Licences issued prior to October 1, 2025 will remain valid for their originally specified duration.

Details of existing licences will be entered into the TFP using the same information as previously approved to preserve continuity.

ADVERTISEMENT

For traders and clearing agents, the practical implications will centre on systems readiness and record accuracy.

A person holding glass of alcohol

Importers and exporters should verify that their eCitizen payment arrangements are active and that licence records are complete and up to date so that migration into the TFP proceeds without interruption.

Clearing agents will need to familiarise themselves with TFP submission workflows and any technical requirements for electronic consignment documentation.

ADVERTISEMENT

KenTrade provides onboarding guidance and user support for traders using the national single window.

NACADA has indicated that it will provide necessary support to stakeholders during the transition.

The notice lists contact channels for enquiries, and stakeholders are advised to use those channels for clarification or to report migration issues, listing the contacts of:

NACADA CEO 020 2730889

KENTRADE CEO 020 2795213

Toll free helpine 1192

The change should not affect the substance of licensing policy or the amounts charged for licences, as governance of fees remains with existing legal provisions.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: List of all strict alcohol bans and regulations Kenya has proposed

Instead, the integration focuses on administrative efficiency, transparency and inter-agency data integrity.

By consolidating documentation and approvals in a single electronic environment, the process aims to reduce manual interventions and enable faster cargo clearance at ports and entry points.

Stakeholders preparing for the transition should consider scheduling any required training or technical checks well ahead of the October 1 deadline.

Confirming licence details, verifying access to eCitizen, and testing TFP submission procedures will reduce the risk of delays when the new arrangements take effect.

ADVERTISEMENT